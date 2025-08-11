A Sheffield teenager who caused a crash which killed one of his passengers and left another seriously injured had only passed his test the day before.

Josh Atkins, aged 17, died after the car he was a passenger in was involved in a collision on Myers Grove Lane, Stannington, in November 2023.

The driver of the Fiat Grand Punto, Corey Owen Cooper, who was then also aged 17, had only passed his test the day before.

He had carried out “doughnut” manoeuvres in the vehicle, whilst in a car park, prior to the crash taking place.

Cooper had also been travelling in excess of the 20 miles per hour speed limit at speeds in between “47mph at best and 53mph at worst” around half a mile from the site of the crash. His exact speed at the time of the crash is not known, however.

17-year-old Josh Atkins (pictured) was killed in a collision which occurred on Myers Grove Lane in the Stannington area of Sheffield. Josh was a passenger in a Fiat Grand Punto Active vehicle being driven by defendant Corey Owen Cooper, who was then aged 17 | Left: Scott Merrylees; right: submit

In a plea hearing today (Monday, August 11, 2025) at Sheffield Crown Court, Cooper pleaded guilty to causing Josh’s death by dangerous driving, and to seriously injuring a second of his passengers by dangerous driving.

Barristers representing Cooper, now aged 19, are set to submit a basis of plea over the next week, which is understood to relate to Cooper’s failure to note an error message relating to the vehicle’s ‘faulty ABS braking system’.

Prosecutor Ian West told Sheffield Crown Court that Cooper only passed his driving test a day before causing the crash on November 11, 2023.

“He had driven the vehicle the day before, it belonged to his grandfather,” Mr West told the court.

Mr West said Cooper, of Marchwood Road, Stannington, Sheffield, is also said to have carried out “doughnut” manoeuvres in the vehicle, whilst in a car park, prior to the crash taking place.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told Cooper he will now be sentenced on November 7, 2025, and released him on bail.

Judge Richardson told the teen he should not “read anything” into the decision to grant him bail, however, and suggested he should “prepare” himself for a prison sentence.

“It is almost - as night follows day - [a certainty] that you will be sent into custody. The only issue for me to determine is for how long.

“There’s also the question of disqualification. In the interim, I will disqualify you from driving - that’s to say you are not permitted by law to drive on public roads.

“You are released on unconditional bail. You must not read anything into the fact I’m ordering a pre-sentence report - or the fact you are on bail.

“The likelihood is in fact almost an inevitability that you will be taken into custody. You have to prepare yourself for that.”

Following Josh’s death, he gave the gift of life to four others through organ donation.

Scores of Josh’s loved ones came together at Hillsborough Park for a memorial walk last November, while raising money for charity.

Speaking at the time, Josh’s auntie, Claire Chapman, told The Star: “It was a great afternoon, even with the rain. We all loved to see to see so many of Josh’s friends turn out for him.

“I think it was a day of remembrance and reflection rather than sadness.”

“Thank you to everyone who came out to remember him,” said his aunt.

Attendees were invited to make a donation to one of two charities and join the family as they walked laps of the park.

The two charities were The Donor Family Network, who support families of organ donors, and RoadPeace, a road crash victim awareness group.