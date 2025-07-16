The case of a man charged in connection with a city crash which claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy has now been sent to Sheffield Crown Court.

Josh Atkins was killed in a collision which occurred on Myers Grove Lane, Stannington, on November 11, 2023.

Corey Owen Cooper, aged 19, has now been charged with an offence of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the crash, and appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 14, 2025.

Mr Cooper, of Marchwood Road, Stannington, Sheffield, also faces a second count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, in connection with the same incident.

Court documents show the case has now been sent to Sheffield Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing, which is due to take place next month.

Mr Cooper was released on bail until then.

Scores of Josh’s loved ones came together at Hillsborough Park for a memorial walk last November, while raising money for charity.

Speaking at the time, Josh’s auntie, Claire Chapman, told The Star: “It was a great afternoon, even with the rain. We all loved to see to see so many of Josh’s friends turn out for him.

“I think it was a day of remembrance and reflection rather than sadness.”

Josh’s passing gave the gift of life to four others through organ donation.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to remember him,” said his aunt.

Attendees were invited to make a donation to one of two charities and join the family as they walked laps of the park.

The two charities were The Donor Family Network, who support families of organ donors, and RoadPeace, a road crash victim awareness group.