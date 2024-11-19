Josh Atkins: Friends and family gather in rain in Hillsborough Park in memory of Sheffield teen
Josh Atkins lost his life while riding as a passenger in a one-car collision on November 11, 2023 on Myers Grove Lane, Stannington. He was 17.
One year on, over a hundred of the young Blades fan’s friends and family gathered in Hillsborough Park on Sunday (November 17) for a memorial walk while raising money for charity.
Josh’s auntie, Claire Chapman, told The Star: It was a great afternoon, even with the rain. We all loved to see to see so many of Josh’s friends turn out for him.
“I think it was a day of remembrance and reflection rather than sadness.
“I think it was emotional for Josh’s mum, Tracy, just to see so many of Josh’s friends all together again for him, but she loved to see them. It’s hard to see them without him.
Despite the devastation Josh’s loss caused for everyone who knew him, his passing gave the gift of life to four others through organ donation.
“Thank you to everyone who came out to remember him,” said his aunt.
Attendees were invited to make a donation to one of two charities and join the family as they walked laps of the park.
The two charities were The Donor Family Network, who support families of organ donors, and RoadPeace, a road crash victim awareness group.
November 17 coincided with World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.
The walk raised over £700, which will be split between the two charities.
