A jury has now been sworn in the trial of a 15-year-old boy who is accused of the murder of fellow teenager Harvey Willgoose, who died in a Sheffield school stabbing earlier this year.

Harvey, also 15, suffered fatal stab wounds in a major incident at All Saints Catholic High, in Granville Road, on February 3, 2025.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has previously pleaded guilty to Harvey’s manslaughter. He has also admitted a charge of having an article with a blade or point on a school premises.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Harvey Willgoose (pictured). The boy denies murdering Harvey, however, and a jury was sworn in at his Sheffield Crown Court trial this afternoon (Monday, June 30, 2025) | Submit/National World

The boy denies murdering Harvey, however, and a jury was sworn in at his Sheffield Crown Court trial this afternoon (Monday, June 30, 2025).

The judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen, sent the jury panel of 14 home until around 11am tomorrow, following which the Crown’s case against the boy is set to be opened by prosecutor Richard Thyne KC.

A final jury of 12 men and women will serve on the trial, which is currently expected to last for around a month.

All Saints Catholic High School was closed for several days following the death of Sheffield United super fan, Harvey.

Floral tributes piled up at the gates outside and at at Bramall Lane football ground for days afterwards.

A statement released by Harvey’s family in the days following his death read: “We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, Harvey Goose.

“Our lives are devastated and will never be the same again. We have lost a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and most importantly, a best friend to all.

“Harvey will be forever known for being a caring, loving and funny young man.”