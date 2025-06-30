Harvey Willgoose: Trial of murder accused begins today at Sheffield Crown Court

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 30th Jun 2025, 07:24 BST
The trial of a boy accused of murdering teenager Harvey Willgoose is set to begin today.

On February 3, 2025, 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose died after an incident at All Saints Catholic High School, on Granville Road, Sheffield

Harvey Willgooseplaceholder image
Harvey Willgoose

Now a teenager accused of Harvey’s murder - who cannot be named for legal reasons - is heading for trial.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The defendant pleaded guilty to possession of a knife and killing Harvey by admitting a charge of manslaughter at Sheffield Crown Court on April 28. However, he denied murder.

Sign up to our new court newsletter, where we seek to ensure that justice is not just done but seen to be done. Register today and receive our rundown of the key stories from the courts over the past seven days.

Today (June 30) a murder trial will begin at the same court.

Harvey’s death has led to a wave of anti-knife campaigns in the city, with Harvey’s mother Caroline leading the charge to make schools safer.

More than 49,000 people have signed a petition backed by his family calling for tighter security at schools to protect pupils from knife crime.

Related topics:SheffieldKnife crimeFamily
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice