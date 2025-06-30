Harvey Willgoose: Trial of murder accused begins today at Sheffield Crown Court
On February 3, 2025, 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose died after an incident at All Saints Catholic High School, on Granville Road, Sheffield
Now a teenager accused of Harvey’s murder - who cannot be named for legal reasons - is heading for trial.
The defendant pleaded guilty to possession of a knife and killing Harvey by admitting a charge of manslaughter at Sheffield Crown Court on April 28. However, he denied murder.
Today (June 30) a murder trial will begin at the same court.
Harvey’s death has led to a wave of anti-knife campaigns in the city, with Harvey’s mother Caroline leading the charge to make schools safer.
More than 49,000 people have signed a petition backed by his family calling for tighter security at schools to protect pupils from knife crime.