The trial of a boy accused of murdering teenager Harvey Willgoose is set to begin today.

On February 3, 2025, 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose died after an incident at All Saints Catholic High School, on Granville Road, Sheffield

Harvey Willgoose

Now a teenager accused of Harvey’s murder - who cannot be named for legal reasons - is heading for trial.

The defendant pleaded guilty to possession of a knife and killing Harvey by admitting a charge of manslaughter at Sheffield Crown Court on April 28. However, he denied murder.

Today (June 30) a murder trial will begin at the same court.

Harvey’s death has led to a wave of anti-knife campaigns in the city, with Harvey’s mother Caroline leading the charge to make schools safer.