A mother whose child who was sexually abused by his carer has said she feels a ‘huge weight has been lifted’ after the abuser’s sentence was more than doubled by the Court of Appeal.

Jamil Talukder, aged 23, from Sheffield, was sentenced to three years at Sheffield Crown Court in February 2025 after he pleaded guilty to a string of sex offences - including inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity - carried out against two young boys.

The mother of one of those boys - who was described as ‘severely disabled’ and is mostly non-verbal - spoke out against the sentencing in April, believing it to be unduly lenient.

She had previously caught Talkulder sexually abusing her child while he was working for the family as a carer on a ‘nanny cam’ she had placed in her child’s bedroom.

Her complaints saw the case put before the Court of Appeal on May 22, where Solicitor General Lucy Rigby reviewed the sentencing.

The Court of Appeal is the highest court within the Senior Courts of England and Wales, and deals only with appeals from other courts or tribunals.

Jamil Talukder | SYP

The court heard how Talukder had arrived in the UK from Bangladesh in October 2022 to study for a marketing degree, before taking a job as a carer a year later.

Upon review, the court decided to extend the 23-year-old’s sentence by five years, meaning he will now spend eight years behind bars.

Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP said: “Jamil Talukder preyed on a vulnerable child he was meant to be taking care of, as well as another young child.

“He abused the trust that was placed in him for his own sexual gratification, and I welcome the court’s increase to his sentence. I would like to extend my sympathies to his victims and their families.”

Now the mum who complained about the original sentence being too lenient has revealed to The Star that the new one has finally brought a close to this ‘emotionally draining’ search for justice.

She added: “Today I feel as if a huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders, as if the fighting for justice is finally over.

“It has been emotionally draining, but I am glad I didn’t give up.

“He abused his position of trust and I am happy the sentence finally reflects this.

“I would like to thank CPS and Wendy Howe, investigating officer, for pursuing this further and I’m grateful for their commitment, hard work and kindness throughout the investigation and appeal.

“I’m also grateful for the presiding judge for considering the immense impact that this has had not only on [my son’s] life and the trauma caused, but acknowledging what an affect this has all had on me too and the perseverance to fight an appeal”

