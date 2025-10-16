When Amanda Hollis was murdered in her High Green home, just five days after the birth of her granddaughter, her family was left utterly devastated at the loss of the “wonderful” and “happy-go-lucky” 40-year-old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family’s joy at the arrival of the little girl, making Amanda a “nanan” for the first time, quicky turned to dispair after learning the news of her violent death.

And in a cruel twist of fate, tragedy struck again 17 years later when her son, Bradley, was killed in an eerily similar way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Amanda Hollis and her son Bradley Hollis had their lives taken away from them in knife attacks carried out in the home, 17 years apart | Submit

Both Amanda and Bradley had their lives taken away from them in knife attacks carried out in the home.

Amanda, known to many as Mandy, was just 40-years-old when her former partner, Glyn Higgins, then aged 43, stabbed her to death at her home on New Street in the High Green area of the city on September 6, 2008.

Speaking at the time, Amanda’s friend, Vanessa Fitton, said: “I can’t believe such a thing can happen to someone that was so full of life and had loads to live for - she only had chance to be a nanan for five days.”

Amanda, known to many as Mandy, was just 40-years-old when her former partner, Glyn Higgins, then aged 43, stabbed her to death at her home on New Street in the High Green area of the city on September 6, 2008 | Submit

“She was a brilliant woman.”

In 2009, Higgins was convicted of Amanda’s murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 18 years.

Bradley was just 18-years-old when his mum was killed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also lost his life to knife violence, during an attack at a property in Barlow Drive, Stannington on March 16, 2025.

Bradley’s killer, Michael James, has today (Thursday, October 16, 2025) been jailed for 14 years for his manslaughter, following a two-week Sheffield Crown Court trial.

During the course of the trial, jurors heard how James sent sick messages saying Bradley should be “dead in a box like his mum, or better still burnt.”

Bradley Hollis | Submit

In a statement read to the court from Bradley’s aunt, Julie Mason, she said Bradley’s death had brought the previous trauma the family had endured through Amanda’s death to the “front of our minds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Mason said “no family” should have to experience what they did after Amanda’s death; and tragically, following Bradley’s death, they have now been through it twice.

Bradley was stabbed at the family home James shared with former partner, Zara Tolley, during a violent altercation that broke out in the early hours of the morning.

Bradley Hollis, aged 35, died in an incident on Barlow Drive, Stannington, in the early hours of Sunday, March 16, 2025. His killer, Michael James (pictured), was found guilty of manslaughter, along with a second charge of possessing a bladed article in a public place, yesterday afternoon | SYP/Adobe

Ms Tolley and Bradley were in a relationship at the time of his death, with her decade-long relationship with James coming to an end in 2024. James continued living at the family home with Ms Tolley and their children after their relationship came to an end.

The jury in James’ trial heard from pathologist Dr Charles Wilson who said Bradley suffered a fatal wound to his heart, inflicted with sufficient “force” to cut through breast bone. The other stab wounds were located on his left shoulder and rib cartilage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Man stabbed to death by love rival in Sheffield knife attack, murder trial told

Despite the best efforts of the paramedics who tried to save Bradley’s life, he was pronounced dead at 3.39am that morning.

James, aged 45, formerly of Barlow Drive, Stannington, Sheffield, denied Bradley’s murder, along with an additional charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and has been on trial for the last fortnight.

Read More Bradley Hollis: Trial date set as suspect denies murdering man allegedly stabbed to death in Sheffield

Judge Graham Reeds KC told James he will be required to serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody, before he can be considered for release.

In addition to Bradley’s manslaughter, James was also sentenced for possessing a bladed article in a public place, along with a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to an assault on Ms Tolley carried out on the same night Bradley suffered his injuries, which he admitted to at the beginning of the trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jurors returned guilty verdicts for the manslaughter and bladed article charges - and a not guilty verdict for Bradley’s murder - following 13 hours and 42 minutes of deliberation.

Eight members of the jury returned to see James sentenced this morning.