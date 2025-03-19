Bradley Hollis: Trial date set as suspect denies murdering man allegedly stabbed to death in Sheffield
Bradley Hollis, aged 35, died in a property in Barlow Drive, Stannington, Sheffield in the early hours of Sunday morning (March 16, 2025).
He is alleged to have suffered fatal stab wounds.
Michael James was charged with Mr Hollis’ murder on Monday (March 17).
Dressed in a grey marl sweatshirt and tracksuit bottoms, Mr James, aged 44, entered not guilty pleas to all three charges he faces, during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing which concluded a few moments ago.
In addition to the murder of Mr Hollis, Mr James is also accused of a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and having an article with a blade or point.
All three offences are alleged to have taken place on Sunday, March 16, 2025.
The Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson KC fixed a trial to begin the week beginning of September 29, 2025, with a time estimate of up to 10 days.
At the conclusion of the brief, 10-minute hearing, Judge Richardson remanded Mr James into custody.
South Yorkshire Police were notified of his injuries by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 3am on Sunday.
His family are being supported by officers.