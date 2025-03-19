Bradley Hollis: Trial date set as suspect denies murdering man allegedly stabbed to death in Sheffield

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 11:32 BST

A trial date has been fixed for a man who denies murdering a man killed in an alleged stabbing on a Sheffield street four days ago.

Bradley Hollis, aged 35, died in a property in Barlow Drive, Stannington, Sheffield in the early hours of Sunday morning (March 16, 2025).

He is alleged to have suffered fatal stab wounds.

Bradley Hollis, aged 35, died in a property in Barlow Drive, Stannington, Sheffield in the early hours of Sunday morning (March 16). He is alleged to have suffered fatal stab wounds | David Walsh/submit

Michael James was charged with Mr Hollis’ murder on Monday (March 17).

Dressed in a grey marl sweatshirt and tracksuit bottoms, Mr James, aged 44, entered not guilty pleas to all three charges he faces, during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing which concluded a few moments ago.

In addition to the murder of Mr Hollis, Mr James is also accused of a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and having an article with a blade or point.

All three offences are alleged to have taken place on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

The Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson KC fixed a trial to begin the week beginning of September 29, 2025, with a time estimate of up to 10 days.

At the conclusion of the brief, 10-minute hearing, Judge Richardson remanded Mr James into custody.

South Yorkshire Police were notified of his injuries by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 3am on Sunday.

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are being supported by officers.

