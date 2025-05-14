A 31-year-old man is in police custody this afternoon over a late-night shooting on a Sheffield street.

The shooting was carried out on Harborough Close in the Manor area of the city on Monday evening (May 12, 2025), with the first call to police made at 10.41pm.

Armed officers attended the scene and “found evidence consistent with a firearms discharge,” a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Harborough Close, Manor | Dean Atkins

They added: “No injuries have been reported although some damage has been caused to a vehicle and property.”

Speaking to The Star today (Wednesday, May 14), the force confirmed an arrest has been made today.

They said: “A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences, in connection with our ongoing investigation into the alleged firearms discharge at Harborough Close on May 12.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

Detective Superintendent Nikki Shimwell said yesterday: "This reckless criminality put innocent people in danger and the perpetrator should feel fortunate that no one was injured.

"We are treating this as a targeted attack, and I want to assure the local community that officers and detectives are working at pace to piece together the circumstances behind this incident and bring the person responsible for this crime to justice.

“I understand that news of this incident will have greatly concerned residents.”

She added: “If anyone has information that could help our investigation, I urge you to please come forward.

"Even the smallest piece of information could be the key to us progressing our investigation and finding those responsible.

“The support we receive from our communities is vital in tackling gun crime. If you know something we don't, tell us so we can act on it."

The shooting took place less than half a mile away from Manor Park Centre, where a serious fire ripped through a row of three shops yesterday morning.

Police confirmed the fire is believed to have been started deliberately and an arson investigation has been launched.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment on whether detectives believe the blaze and the shooting could be linked. The force has not yet responded to that query.

A police scene was in place for several hours after the shooting, as police carried out enquiries.

If you have information that could help officers with enquiries into the shooting, regardless of how insignificant you think it may be, get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1116 of May 12, 2025.

Anyone not comfortable with talking to police directly is asked to please consider reporting information to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

You can contact them anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online through their website, and no one will know you have contacted them.