The hunt for a man charged with the murder of a 23-year-old who was fatally injured during an incident in a Sheffield takeaway continues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hamza Mohammed was found with a serious head injury on Saturday, June 8, 2024 after police received reports of a serious assault at a takeaway on Staniforth Road in the Darnall area of Sheffield.

Hamza was taken to hospital but despite the best efforts of medics, he died two days later on June 10, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month (September 2025), police confirmed Danyal Iqbal (left), aged 21, previously of Popple Street, Page Hall, Sheffield, had been charged with the murder of Hamza Mohammed (pictured inset) in his absence | SYP/Submit

Last month (September 2025), police confirmed Danyal Iqbal, aged 21, previously of Popple Street, Page Hall, Sheffield, had been charged with the murder of Hamza in his absence. The force asked for the public’s help to find Mr Iqbal, stating he was being sought by officers after failing to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 15, 2025.

Public appeals were subsequently circulated by South Yorkshire Police, appealing for information on Mr Iqbal’s whereabouts.

Responding to requests for an update, a force spokesperson has now told The Star that no-one has come forward, following the appeals.

They also confirmed that no further arrests have been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Hamza Mohammed death: Police launch manhunt as Sheffield murder suspect thought to have fled abroad

Speaking as the appeal to find Mr Iqbal was launched, Detective Chief Inspector Tom Woodward, senior investigating officer for the murder inquiry, said: “We believe Iqbal may have travelled overseas shortly after the incident, and we now need the public’s help to find him and bring him to trial.

Hamza Mohammed was just 23-years-old when he passed away, following a serious assault at a Sheffield takeaway | SYP

“He has been charged with murder in his absence and failed to attend court for his first appearance last week.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate Iqbal and I would urge anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact us immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No matter how small or insignificant the information you may have might seem, this could be the missing piece that we need to bring him before the courts.”

If you see Iqbal, please call 999 immediately. If you have information on where he may be, or where he has been, you can report this by calling 101.

Read More Sheffield murder investigation: Police make third arrest over death of Mohammed Hamza in Darnall

Please quote incident number quoting incident number 609 of June 8, 2024.

You can also call their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.