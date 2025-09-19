Hamza Mohammed: Man charged with murder of "cheery" 23-year-old in Sheffield street attack

A man has been charged with the murder of a “cheery” 23-year-old, who died two days after suffering a serious head injury in a Sheffield street attack.

Hamza Mohammed died in hospital after being attacked on Staniforth Road, Darnall, on the afternoon of Saturday, June 8, 2024.

21-year-old Danyal Iqbal has now been charged with Hamza’s murder.

Danyal Iqbal, aged 21, of Popple Street, Page Hall, Sheffield, was listed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of Hamza Mohammed (pictured) earlier this weekplaceholder image
Mr Iqbal, of Popple Street, Page Hall, Sheffield, was listed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court charged with the offence earlier this week.

The case is expected to be sent to Sheffield Crown Court.

Police said officers were called at 4.36pm on Saturday, June 8, 2024 by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to reports of a serious assault on Staniforth Road.

Hamza was found with a serious head injury and was taken to hospital, where he sadly died on two days later, on the evening of Monday, June 10, 2024.

Following his death, tributes were paid to Hamza online.

One person wrote: “Rest in peace Hamza. I remember how cheery he was back in school and would make people laugh.”

Another said: “Rest in peace Hamza, you always had a smile in the youth club days, which were not that long ago.

“I was in shock when I read this. Sending my thoughts and love to your family.”

