Ethan Hallows: Man to stand trial accused of murdering Sheffield dad Kevin Pokuta gunned down in the street
Kevin Pokuta was just 19-years-old, when he was shot dead on Page Hall Road, Page Hall, Sheffield, in December 2023.
He leaves behind two young children.
Appearing in the dock in person today (Monday, July 28, 2025), Ethan Hallows pleaded not guilty to murder during a hearing held in front of The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC.
Mr Hallows also entered not guilty pleas to the other charges he faces of: two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life/enabling another to do so; one count of Section 18 - attempted wounding with intent and one further count of conspiracy to commit robbery.
Paris Askew faces a charge of assisting an offender relating to defendant Ethan Hallows.
Court documents show that the “assisting” Ms Askew is accused of relates to providing “advice/arranging travel/finance, with intent to impede the apprehension or prosecution” of a defendant.
Ms Askew, aged 22, of Griffiths Road, High Green, Sheffield, appeared in the dock alongside Mr Hallows, and entered a not guilty plea to the single count of assisting an offender.
Both defendants are due stand trial later this year.
Judge Richardson remanded Mr Hallows, aged 24, of Griffiths Road, High Green, Sheffield, into custody until his next hearing date.
Ms Askew was released on bail.