A woman who threatened hospital staff has been handed an order that prevents her from entering Barnsley Hospital unless involved in a genuine medical emergency.

Ann Littlewood was handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after an appearance before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 12.

The court heard how she verbally abused and was aggressive to Barnsley Hospital staff last month, prompting them to restrict her access to hospital premises.

The order also requires her to comply with requests from doctors, nurses or hospital security staff if they request that she leave, no use any insulting language or behaviour towards emergency services staff whether in a public or private place and should she have a genuine request to call any emergency services she must allow them access to her premises and not cause unreasonable delay or obstruction.

Ann Littlewood has been handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order after threatening hospital staff. | Google Maps/Barnsley North NPT

At the same hearing, Littlewood, of Vernon Crescent, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to common assault and was granted a 12-month conditional discharge.

Police Constable Sarah Brewis, from the Barnsley Safer Neighbourhoods Service, said: "The staff at Barnsley Hospital do not deserve to be abused in such a manner, while they are just trying to complete their job and provide medical assistance to those who need it.

"Littlewood's actions were unacceptable, and so was handed a CBO to prevent her from reoffending.

“If you do see Littlewood breaking her conditions, please do report it to us so we can take action."

