A world champion boxing trainer claims he became involved in the supply of cocaine after fearing financial woes caused by the Covid-19 pandemic would result in him being left “destitute.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Bulcroft - better known professionally as Stefy Bull - sought to deny his involvement in the cocaine supply conspiracy, entering a not guilty plea to the charge he faced, and forcing a trial.

But during his sentencing hearing today (August 26, 2025), Bulcroft’s barrister, Richard Barradell said his client’s denials were borne out of fear - and that privately he had been feeling remorse for his actions - something he is now able to do publicly.

Andrew Bulcroft - better known professionally as Stefy Bull - sought to deny his involvement in the cocaine supply conspiracy, entering a not guilty plea to the charge he faced, and forcing a trial. But during his sentencing hearing today (August 26, 2025), Bulcroft’s barrister, Richard Barradell said his client’s denials were borne out of fear - and that privately he had been feeling remorse for his actions - something he is now able to do publicly | Submit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He didn’t want to own up to this, he thought he could tough it out”

“He was frightened - just in the same way he was scared of Covid leaving him destitute. He didn’t want to own up to this, and thought it could tough it out. And because of that he won’t get a single day off his sentence,” continued Mr Barradell, referring to time deducted from a prison sentence for defendants who enter guilty pleas to the charges they face.

He acknowledged Bulcroft had “compounded” matters by choosing to plead not guilty.

Mr Barradell said Bulcroft, aged 48, made the “dreadful” decision to involve himself in the drugs trade, after lockdown measures put into place during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in spring 2020 threatened to jeopardise everything he had worked for.

Mr Barradell acknowledged that Andrew Bulcroft had conducted a drug “exchange” at his gym on one occasion, but said this was whilst it was closed and was not an attempt to involve himself in the drugs trade “under the cover” of his legitimate business | 3rd party

“He could see all of that slipping through his fingers,” said Mr Barradell, adding that Bulcroft was self-employed at the time, and was also forced to close his gym, in line with Covid regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Barradell acknowledged that Bulcroft had conducted a drug “exchange” at his gym on one occasion, but said this was whilst it was closed and was not an attempt to involve himself in the drugs trade “under the cover” of his legitimate business.

Bulcroft, of Crane Moore Close, Harlington, Doncaster, also conducted a single drug exchange at his home address, Mr Barradell said.

The former professional boxer turned promoter is best known for helping to coach Doncaster-based international fighters Jamie McDonnell, Jason Cunningham, Maxi Hughes and Terri Harper.

“A lengthy custodial sentence is coming”

Bulcroft and his co-accused Benjamin Williams were expecting to learn their fate during today’s Sheffield Crown Court hearing, but Judge Peter Hampton told the pair he wanted more time to give “careful consideration” to the points raised by their legal counsel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He adjourned the sentencing hearing until September 5, 2025.

Judge Hampton told Bulcroft and Williams, however: “A lengthy custodial sentence is coming, given the gravity of your offending.”

Prosecutor Samuel Sharp said both Bulcroft and Williams used the Encrochat encrypted phone network to buy significant amounts of cocaine.

“It appears Andrew Bulcroft regularly purchased kilograms of cocaine for onward sale and on occasion he involved himself with wholesale supply,” said Mr Sharp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were able to retrieve messages sent by Bulcroft - who used the pseudonym “Yummycub” to brothers Christopher and Jonathan McAllister.

Read More Jailed Stefy Bull still in fighters’ corner

In June 2022, Christopher and Jonathan McAllister, then aged 29 and 33 respectively, were handed sentences of 14 and 20 years’ custody, but Jonathan’s sentence was passed in his absence and he still has not been located by police, the court heard.

Mr Sharp said the scale of the operation involving the McAllister brothers was thought to have a “street value” of around £10 million.

Mr Sharp detailed messages sent by Bulcroft between March and May 2020, including one in which he said: “Any tops, I need three.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams also communicated with the McAllister brothers over the Encrochat network, using the handle “OiledRhino.”

Mr Sharp said Williams, “for the most part,” asked for 0.25kg deals for “onward supply,” and was involved in the purchase of up to 3kg of cocaine.

Mr Sharp said that using the messages sent by the defendants on the Encrochat network it had been possible to calculate the total amount of cocaine purchased during the course of their involvement in the conspiracy as being around 40kg.

He added, however, that the calculation was provided with the “caveat” that the messages did not necessarily “confirm” purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rolex watches worth £29,000 and £84,000 in cash found in “hidden safe”

Mr Sharp said Williams, aged 43, was arrested at his home address on June 15, 2020, when a search of his property was also undertaken by officers.

Officers seized a total of £84,000 in cash, along with two Rolex watches with a combined value of £29,000, which were concealed in what Mr Sharp described as a “hidden safe.”

A total of 203 grams of cocaine, worth an estimated £9,400, and 18.8 grams cannabis, with a street value of £105, were also recovered from Williams’ home address.

Bulcroft and Williams, of Church Street, Mexborough, were both charged with conspiring to supply a class A controlled drug - cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bulcroft was convicted of the offence at the conclusion of a trial at the same court which concluded in February this year, while Williams pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

Williams was also charged with offences including possession with intent to supply cocaine and acquire/possess criminal property, which he admitted at an earlier hearing.

“He’s had the most positive effect on many career paths”

Continuing in his mitigation for Bulcroft, Richard Barradell described his client as someone who “hadn’t put a foot wrong” prior to his offending, and suggested his work in the boxing community had benefited many young lives.

“It’s clear he’s had the most positive effect on many young men and women’s career paths,” Mr Barradell said, and referred Judge Hampton to the “plethora of testimonials” submitted on his behalf, including one from a “reigning world champion” - but he did not reveal which one in open court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Barradell said those who have submitted testimonials “are shocked at what he’s done, and why he’s done it.”

He acknowledged that the court must find it difficult to reconcile how someone “so successful, so influential and so positive in every way” could have made such a “stupid mistake.”

Read More Stefy Bull: Loyal friends rally around jailed boxing boss

Mr Barradell suggested Bulcroft’s association with the McAllisters was simply to buy cocaine from them, which, he suggested, was necessary to sell drugs in the area, adding that he should not be considered to have held a “leading role” simply because of his dealings with them.

He said that while Bulcroft was at the top of his “little supply pyramid” it does not compare to the roles the McAllisters once held in South Yorkshire’s supply chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Barradell said Bulcroft’s actions were not fuelled by “naked greed” like others who involve themselves in the drugs trade, but were instead as part of “efforts to keep everything afloat.”

He described Bulcroft as a “model prisoner” and said he has already acted as a “positive influence” on fellow inmates during his time on remand.

Economic impact of Covid put Williams and his wife in “precarious financial position”

Defending Williams, Damian Nolan praised his client for having the “courage” to acknowledge his part in the conspiracy through his guilty pleas.

He continued: “Mr Williams is a hard working businessman and his wife also ran a salon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because of the immediate economic impact of Covid their financial position became a very precarious one…they became acutely aware they could not pay the staff.”

Mr Nolan said Williams took the “stupid decision” to try and alleviate their financial worries through the drugs trade. He added that “stupid” is the right word to describe Williams’ conduct because of the impact on his wife and their three young children, the youngest of whom is just two-years-old.

He suggested Williams’ involvement could also not be described as “leading role,” claiming it was limited to purchasing quarter-kilo “corners” on a total of seven occasions. He said Williams had therefore only purchased 1.75kg - instead of the 3kg suggested by prosecutors.

Mr Nolan said some of the cash found at Williams’ home was part of an inheritance from his mother, but acknowledged that some of it will have been generated through his involvement in the drugs trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He said the men’s Rolex watch was purchased before his offending, and the lady’s watch was purchased by his wife. That will have to be determined during proceeds of crime proceedings,” continued Mr Nolan.

Both defence barristers asked Judge Hampton to take the delay in the case into consideration, arguing that neither defendant was charged for more than three years after their initial arrests.

They also argued that their use of the Encrochat network should not be seen as an aggravating factor in and of itself, with Mr Barradell suggesting that it is “common sense” for criminals to want to conceal their offending, and Mr Nolan claiming the McAllisters insisted upon it.

Both Bulcroft and Williams were remanded into custody until next month’s resumed sentencing hearing.

Read More Three South Yorkshire men get jail terms after police expose an international drug-smuggling operation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAllister brothers’ 2022 convictions

Jonathan McAllister, formerly of Finkle Street Lane, Wortley, Sheffield, was found guilty after a trial of conspiring to import class A drugs, conspiring to supply class A drugs, possessing class B drug ketamine with intent to supply, and possessing cash from the proceeds of crime.

He was sentenced to 20 years of custody in his absence and is being sought by the authorities.

Christopher McAllister, formerly of Spring Gardens, Barnsley, was found guilty of conspiring to import class A drugs, conspiring to supply class A drugs, and possessing cash from the proceeds of crime. He was sentenced to 14 years of custody.