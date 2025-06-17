World champion boxing coach Stefy Bull, of Doncaster, 'guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine' and in custody

By Darren Burke, Darren Burke
Published 17th Jun 2025, 17:13 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 17:34 BST
A world champion boxing coach and manager, from South Yorkshire, has been remanded in custody after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Andrew Bulcroft, better known in the boxing world as Stefy Bull, has been behind bars since 28 February, when he was convicted at Sheffield Crown Court.

Most Popular

The 48-year-old will be sentenced along with co-defendant Benjamin Williams at the same court on 26 August.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A former professional boxer turned trainer, manager and promoter, Bull's stable has included champions at British, European and world level with a gym in Denaby Main.

Boxing coach Stefy Bull with world champion Terri Harper. She is now reported to have cut all ties with her former manager and trainer.placeholder image
Boxing coach Stefy Bull with world champion Terri Harper. She is now reported to have cut all ties with her former manager and trainer.

He is perhaps best known for guiding the career of three-weight world champion Terri Harper, as well as several other Doncaster fighters who have competed at international level including Jamie McDonnell, Maxi Hughes and Jason Cunningham.

Bulcroft, of Crane Moore Close, Harlington, denied the charge against him but a jury delivered a unanimously guilty verdict after a four-day trial.

The court heard that Bulcroft was involved in buying “signifcant” amounts of cocaine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Williams, 43, of Church Street, Mexborough, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to supply cocaine, possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

He has been released on conditional bail ahead of sentencing.

According to the Sentencing Council for England and Wales, the sentencing range for conspiracy to supply a Class A drug ranges from a high-level community order to 16 years imprisonment.

A spokesperson for the British Boxing Board of Control Central Area Council said Bulcroft's licenses as a trainer, manager and promoter would be reviewed following sentencing.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing from any boxers involved with Bull.

Related topics:DoncasterEnglandJamie McDonnell
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice