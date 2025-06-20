High-profile members of the boxing community have spoken out in defence of Stefy Bull, the boxing trainer and manager behind bars for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Andrew Bulcroft - his real name - has been locked up since February, having been convicted of "significant" narcotics involvement by a Sheffield Crown Court jury.

He will be sentenced in August.

The 48-year-old's reputation may have been ruined in many people's eyes.

However, there is no shortage of others in South Yorkshire and across the sport paying tribute to his work with prospects and seasoned fighters, as well as the broader community.

Bulcroft had been central to the development of many fighters, including world champion Terri Harper.

While the news headlines have been difficult reading for his wife Dawn and their family, many have recognised what he did for them and others in the community.

Chief among them is Sheffield's Ryan Rhodes, who for years has worked alongside Bulcroft to promote shows and manage fighters.

Conner Kelsall is with Andrew Bulcroft (Stefy Bull)

Rhodes, who attended the court hearing, told The Star: "He has pleaded not guilty from the first moment to the last.

"The jury's decision is what it is, and he is having to take it on the chin.

"But I believe what he says, and I believe in him.

"It is so sad. Our families are very close and will remain that way.

Ryan Rhodes and Stefy Bull

"But when he comes out, I will 100 percent work with him again."

Unbeaten flyweight Conner Kelsall, who was crowned Commonwealth champion 12 months ago, also made his affection for the manager clear.

The pair were both brought up in Denaby Main, and at one point in the athlete's fledgling development, Bulcroft paid around £5,000 for private treatment for the boxer.

At the time, family man Bulcroft explained he had invested in Kelsall because he was a "nice person" and his title win made that investment worth every penny.

Stefy Bull and Jimmy Joe Flint Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom

Kelsall, 26, went on social media to say Bulcroft was: "One man I can never thank enough for the effort, time and love he’s put into me over the years; the man who kept my boxing career going by investing in me.

"I’m honoured to be a part of the many success stories he’s had in the sport...forever grateful for what Stefy has done, forever loyal."

Gavin McDonnell, 39, who twice challenged for a world super-bantamweight title, responded that Stefy had changed the lives for the better of "Half of Doncaster."

He described him as a: "Really good man."

Contributors echoed that belief with a flurry of warm messages, including:

"Conner...Never turn your back on those who have helped you. Stay true; stay genuine. Respect. Top guy is Stefy...for all you fighters that made it through elite boxing because of him, people will always have there say...but keep loyal to him as he did with you. Not a bad man just made a few bad choices...don't we all?

Stefy Bull with world champ Terri Harper Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing

"Andrew and his family and all the team are good people, can’t fault them, always been appreciative of their time.

"Known Stefy years always been a good bloke.

"People make mistakes, it is what it is, but I'm shocked with the amount of times I've seen his post shared all over social media when there's so much rubbish going off.

"Don’t know him personally but the wolves were straight out, hope the judge takes all the good he’s done into consideration when sentencing.

"People just can’t wait for others to fall. Love Stefy and his family, will always be grateful for what they’ve done for us.

"It’s the family that need support now not being reminded by Facebook and trolls on here.

"He is a nice bloke and has done a lot for boxing over the years, but his luck has ran out. He’s been doing it for years, as everyone knows. Sad time for the boxers he’s left behind."

Stefy Bull and Ryan Rhodes

Bulcroft, of Harlington, was arrested by police who had raided his house and gym.

They claimed he had used an encrypted phone network to buy "significant amounts" of cocaine under the nickname "Yummycub."

But friends of the boxing guru allege that much of the evidence against him was superficial at best and steadfastly deny that he was responsible for any drug sales.