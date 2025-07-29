A South Yorkshire Police officer has appeared in court accused of blackmail.

Marie Thompson has also been charged with perverting the course of justice following an investigation by the force's Professional Standards Department.

The 28-year-old, who worked as a police constable on a team in Doncaster, was arrested in October 2023 and suspended from duties.

An internal misconduct investigation is being carried out alongside the criminal investigation.

The charges relate to alleged wrongful handling of an investigation she was working on.

Detective Superintendent James Axe, head of Professional Standards, said: “We continue to be firmly committed to openness and transparency in relation to our professional standards, even when we have been investigating such serious reports against serving police officers.

“Members of our communities here in South Yorkshire rightly expect and deserve only the very highest standards from our workforce and we work hard to root out anybody who fails to meet these standards.

“Any officer found to be guilty of criminal offences or misconduct will be dealt with appropriately.”

Thompson appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday 29 July) and has been bailed to attend Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday 26 August 2025.