The sentencing of a man found guilty of murdering Good Samaritan Chris Marriott and injuring four others when he drove his car into a crowd on a Sheffield street will now take place in November 2025 - four months after verdicts were returned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

25-year-old Hassan Jhangur was convicted of murdering Mr Marriott on July 9, 2025, after a five week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

He, along with his father Mohammed Jhangur, who was convicted of perverting the course of justice during the same trial, are now due to be sentenced on November 6, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

25-year-old Hassan Jhangur was convicted of murdering Mr Marriott on July 9, 2025, after a five week trial at Sheffield Crown Court | SYP

It marks a long wait for justice for Mr Marriott’s family, who have now sat through two trials, after jurors failed to reach verdicts for either defendant at the conclusion of their first trial last summer.

The sentencing hearing will take place over 22 months on from the horrific incident which tragically cost Mr Marriott his life.

Prosecutors said Hassan Jhangur ‘used his vehicle as a weapon’ when he drove it into a crowd of people during a disturbance on College Close, Burngreave, Sheffield, on the afternoon of December 27, 2023.

Mr Marriott had stopped to help Hassan Jhangur’s sister, Nafeesa, who was lying in the road seemingly unconscious, when Hassan Jhangur mowed him down with his Seat Ibiza car, along with four others also present the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jurors also convicted Hassan Jhangur of three counts of grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to three of the others injured in the crash, Alison Norris - a passing midwife who also stopped to help, along with Hassan Jhangur’s mother and sister, Ambreen and Nafeesa Jhangur, respectively.

Hassan Jhangur, previously of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, was found guilty of wounding with intent in relation to a fourth person injured in the crash, Riasat Khan.

Jurors also found Hassan Jhangur guilty of wounding with intent in relation to the stabbing of Hasan Khan, who was attacked in the moments after the fatal crash took place.

His father Mohammed Jhangur, aged 57, of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, was found guilty of doing an act which had a tendency to pervert or interfere with the course of public justice after he concealed the knife used to carry out the stabbing in the boot of his car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outlining the case against Hassan Jhangur on June 5, 2025 - the first day of the trial - prosecutor Jason Pitter KC, said: “Mr Marriott came to die, and numerous people were injured, when the car driven by the defendant, Hassan Jhangur struck them.

“Hassan Jhangur used his Seat Ibiza vehicle as a weapon by deliberately driving so as to hit that group of people, perhaps not realising who was within it,” Mr Pitter told the jury.

“We make plain, the prosecution case here is that Hassan Jhangur is guilty of the offence of murder, using his car as a weapon and in doing so unlawfully killing Chris Marriott and intending at the time to cause at least really serious harm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Chris Marriott: Driver guilty of murdering Good Samaritan killed in Sheffield horror crash

Mr Pitter said the wedding of Hasan Khan and Amaani Jhangur, which took place on the morning of the fatal incident, “appears to be the feud and the catalyst for the violence that was to occur.”

Amaani Jhangur is another of Hassan Jhangur’s sisters.

Jurors returned majority guilty verdicts after a total of 18 hours and five minutes of deliberation.

After the verdicts were passed down, Mr Justice Morris told Hassan Jhangur that there is only one sentence he can pass for the murder of Mr Marriott, and that is one of life imprisonment.

He will determine the minimum term during November’s sentencing hearing. Hassan Jhangur was remanded into custody until then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohammed Jhangur will also be sentenced at the same hearing and was released on bail.

Read More Hassan Jhangur: Body cam footage captures police arresting killer driver who used car as weapon

As he discharged the jury, the judge thanked them for the ‘calm consideration’ they had applied to their public service.

Mr Justice Morris also praised those in the public gallery, which included members of Mr Marriott’s family, for the ‘quiet dignity’ and ‘courtesy’ they had shown throughout the five-week trial.

Hassan Jhangur previously pleaded guilty to lesser charges of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving in relation to the crash, and causing Mr Khan grievous bodily harm with intent. Those guilty pleas were rejected by prosecutors.