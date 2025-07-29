A man who fled to Somalia after a murder is still on the run from cops five years later.

Ismail Mohamoud Adan was named in court as a man alleged to have been involved in the killing of Jordan Marples-Douglas in Woodthorpe in March 2020.

Jordan, aged 23, who was described as a “lovable family man”, was stabbed to death in his home when two men were said to have confronted him over a drug debt.

Jordan Marples-Douglas, aged 23, was stabbed to death in Sheffield in March 2020

One of the men, Ben Jones, formerly of Archdale Road, Manor, was found guilty of murder and jailed for life after a trial.

He was ordered to serve a minimum of 21 years behind bars before he can be considered for parole.

The other man police believe to have been involved in the killing, Adan, left the UK the following day after his girlfriend booked him a flight to Dubai.

Using his partner Dina Aweimrin’s bank card at Dubai airport, Adan then booked himself a flight to Somalia and has evaded arrest ever since.

Aweimrin, formerly of Oakdale Road, Nether Edge, was jailed for three years in 2021 after being found guilty of assisting an offender.

She pleaded not guilty, claiming she thought her boyfriend had to leave the country because of an ill relative.

She denied knowing that Jordan had been killed.

Dina Aweimrin

In a statement issued after Jones and Aweimrin were jailed, Jordan’s family said: “Despite the trial coming to an end it does not bring closure for us as a family.

“There is still a suspect outstanding who fled the UK in the days following Jordan's murder. We hope one day justice will take its course.”

The family added: “Words cannot describe the devastation that has been left behind. Life is not the same without Jordan. The impact has been felt by all of his family and friends. Things will never be the same.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Adan should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.