Heroic construction workers came to the aid of a woman was kidnapped by a man after she spurned his romantic advances.

Brett Thompson struck after his victim told him that she was not interested in beginning any romantic relationship with the now 25-year-old.

He was on bail at the time after pleading not guilty to assaulting a person and causing bodily harm, relating to an incident in November 2023 in which he had assaulted his ex-girlfriend with a hammer after she had broken up with him.

A man from Barnsley has been jailed after he kidnapped a woman and headed onto the street holding a knife. | SYP

Almost a year later, in October 2024, Thompson was out on bail when he encountered his second victim.

The court heard how the second victim had dismissed his romantic advancements, only for Thompson to then show up at her home only ‘a couple of weeks’ after they first met.

Prosecuting, Anna Chambers explained that the victim tried to flee, but Thompson bundled her up and carried her back into her home, locking the doors.

His victim eventually escaped and found safety in a neighbour’s home, but Thompson then took a knife from his victim’s kitchen and left the house himself.

The court was told that nearby roadworkers witnessed the commotion, and upon seeing Thompson with a knife, one of them ‘hit him with a pole’.

Thompson was restrained by the workers until police arrived.

He went on to plead guilty to charges of assault of a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, for the incident in 2023, and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and kidnapping for the second incident.

Defending, Dermot Hughes presented multiple mitigating factors, including a letter from both Brett and his mother.

He described his client as ‘immature’ and someone who ‘plainly needs help’.

Mr Hughes added that the 10 month stretch Thompson had already spent in custody had been ‘a powerful punishment in its own right’, and that his client suffered with mental health issues.

Her Honour Judge Rhys went over each charge, explaining how she had seen pictures of Thompson’s first victim and said that she is ‘lucky she only sustained bruising’.

“You locked the door and put the key in your pocket,” she added.

“You went into the kitchen and got a hammer - you hit her repeatedly with the hammer.

“She ended up on the floor crying and screaming.”

Reflecting on the second offence, the judge said that the victim was ‘scared about what would happen’.

“She believed you would have stabbed her if the workers did not intervene,” she continued.

Thompson, who had no previous convictions, was given a sentence of four years and one month.

A restraining order was also issued in respect of both victims.