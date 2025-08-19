Police have released video showing the 90mph police chase which ended with the arrest of a man they described as ‘South Yorkshire’s most wanted burglar’.

Kyle Allen, aged 19, of no fixed address, has been described by the force as a wanted Sheffield burglar, and police describe the footage as showing ‘the moment SYP’s most wanted burglar was arrested by the Roads Proactive Policing Team’.

Kyle Allen was jailed for over three years. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

The footage was issued after Allen was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court for three years and eight months, and disqualified from driving for three years and 10 months.

He had been charged with two counts of burglary, six counts of handling stolen goods, attempted burglary, attempted theft from a shop, threats to damage, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

In the early hours of January 28, police had spotted a Suzuki Cross in Penistone driving erratically, with the car believed to be on cloned plates.

Photo shows part of the pursuit by police, which hit 90mph. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

At around 1.15am, the officer requested the driver of the vehicle, now known to be Allen, to stop. And when he failed to do so, they began pursuing him.

During the pursuit, Allen was seen to reach speeds of 90mph and drive on the wrong side of the road, including on the motorway.

Providing commentary to his colleagues, the officer planned for a stinger, which was successful but didn’t stop Allen taking chances to evade police.

To bring the pursuit to an end, the officer used his police car to push Allen off the road, bringing the car to a stop and Allen was arrested.

With Allen in the cells, detectives from the Barnsley Neighbourhood Crime Team began piecing together his offending and submitting evidence.

Detective Sergeant Dave Baker said: “Burglary is an horrendous crime, the thieves not only steal people’s belongings, but they leave an emotional and traumatic impact on them for years, knowing someone has been able to enter their home, an invasion of someone’s safe space.

“Allen had no regard for the law or for people across South Yorkshire, his actions were selfish, and when it came to evading police contact, they were dangerous, risking innocent people’s lives on the roads in a pursuit.

“Those involved in criminality are more likely to take further risks on the roads. Our roads policing officers are highly skilled, experienced drivers and intercept criminals on the road to reduce that risk.

“After a great arrest, a meticulous investigation has led to securing a lengthy prison sentence for Allen and our communities will be better knowing a prolific criminal is behind bars.”