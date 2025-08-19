A man from Barnsley has been jailed after assaulting a child with an air rifle.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Kevan Turner was arrested on suspicion of assault, he claimed that the he didn’t know how a child who had been rushed to hospital received their injuries.

The victim had suffered an injury to the stomach that was believed to have been caused by an air rifle, with paramedics calling police upon finding the child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 43-year-old man has been jailed for shooting a child with an air rifle. | SYP

During police interviews, the 43-year-old, of Bank End Close, admitted to having drunk six cans of beer at the time of the incident and said that an air rifle - which was approximately 5ft long - was in his possession because he had borrowed it from a neighbour to shoot rats.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 2.16am on June 15, 2024 ,officers were called by the ambulance service to reports that a child had suffered an injury to their stomach, believed to be from an air rifle, in the Bolton upon Dearne area of Barnsley.

“The child was taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries which were serious but fortunately not life-threatening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turner was charged with wounding without intent and pleaded guilty to the offence at Sheffield Crown Court on June 12, 2025.

He was sentenced on Monday, August 18 at the same court, and jailed for three years and four months.