Rotherham: Man charged with possession of shotgun after alleged shooting on Pitt Street

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 17th Aug 2025, 13:37 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2025, 13:45 BST
A man has been charged with possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life following reports of a firearms discharge in Rotherham.

Kyle Dearn, 37, of Pitt Street, Rotherham, has been remanded in custody following the incident on Tuesday, August 12 at 1.58pm.

Police were called to reports of shots being fired on Pitt Street, Kimberworth, allegedly towards a Land Rover travelling down the street.

Police cars on Deepdale Road, near Pitt Street, Kimberworth, Rotherham, following reports of an armed incident.placeholder image
Police cars on Deepdale Road, near Pitt Street, Kimberworth, Rotherham, following reports of an armed incident. | nw

No injuries were reported, police say.

Two men, aged 34 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

The 34-year-old has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Dearn was charged and made his first appearance at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday, August 16.

He will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on September 12.

