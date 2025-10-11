A man has received a 10 year ban from owning animals after the death of his pet dog.

Brian Buckley’s springer spaniel had to be put down after losing the fur across her body due to a severe skin condition following a prolonged period of neglect.

Barnsley Magistrates’ Court dismissed Buckley’s claims that he had suffered a ‘momentary lapse’ in his care of springer spaniel Pip, describing it as ‘more than a flare-up’ which had been ‘going on for some time’.

He appeared before the court on September 25 for sentencing, after RSPCA officers had found neglected Pip in January.

She had severe skin disease, ear infections and eye disease that had been left untreated for a prolonged period.

Inspector Hannah Williams said in a statement that she attended the defendant’s home and found Pip in a kennel, adding: “I was concerned for her welfare. Pip’s face was swollen, sore looking and had fur loss. She had a few cuts as well.”

Four months later, and despite the best efforts of vets, Pip was put to sleep.

Buckley, 80, of Church Lane, High Hoyland, Barnsley, admitted causing unnecessary suffering by failing to provide Pip with veterinary treatment - breaching the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

In mitigation, it was said the defendant had suffered a significant impact from the loss of his wife and that dogs were a big part of his life.

He tried to treat Pip with medical shampoo and took her to the vets - though there had been a “significant time gap”.

He had not set out to harm her and posed no further risk to animals, the court was told.

After the case, Inspector Williams said: “As the court could see, this neglect was not something that has happened overnight.

“Unfortunately we are seeing a rise in incidents where owners are not getting preventative care or taking animals to the vets when the first symptoms show - resulting in the animal deteriorating to this extreme.

“Pet-owners should seek veterinary advice as soon as symptoms appear. Waiting to act can result in that animal suffering and expensive vet bills.

“It was very sad seeing Pip in the state she was in. She was tightly curled up in the kennel and very reluctant to move.

“I’m just glad that we were able to get her out to see a vet, so she could receive treatment and care, which made her final months as comfortable as they could have been.”

In addition to his ban, Buckley was ordered to pay £400 in court costs and a £154 victim surcharge.