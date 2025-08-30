2 . Cleo RSPCA

Cleo wasted absolutely no time in working her magic on the centre staff, quickly having everyone wrapped around her little finger as soon as she so much as looked at them. One glance is all it takes for it to be game over with this girlie - she's got the face of an angel and she is well aware of it! Cleo is on the lookout for a family that can offer her all of the love that she deserves, and would love a family that always has time for cuddles and will never turn down a good belly rub when she asks for one. Cleo would much prefer the quieter sort of life, a nice peaceful walk followed by an afternoon curled up on the sofa next to her favourite people is all it takes to keep this girl happy. | RSPCA