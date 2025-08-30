Here are nine beautiful dogs in the care of Helping Yorkshire Poundies and the RSPCA as we head towards the Autumn, all of which would love to find a loving family.
Lucky “really is a sweetheart” and sisters Blanche and Doreen are “incredibly sweet and have such a lovely bond”.
The dogs can be found on the relevant websites for those looking to adopt.
Can you open your heart to one of these lovely dogs?
Take a look through our gallery to see some of the dogs currently looking for a new home.
1. RSPCA Freya
Freya is an affectionate and energetic girlie and she's now on the lookout for a family that can indulge her in all of the cuddles and playtime that she deserves. Freya is the absolute epitome of loyalty, always keeping a watchful eye on what you're up to and trying to live in your shadow. Although Freya likes to pose herself as being as confident as the come, it is worth noting that she has struggled a little since coming into our care. All of the new sounds and smells have proven to be a little overwhelming so RSPCA advise potential adopters who have had experience with shepherds before. | RSPCA
2. Cleo RSPCA
Cleo wasted absolutely no time in working her magic on the centre staff, quickly having everyone wrapped around her little finger as soon as she so much as looked at them. One glance is all it takes for it to be game over with this girlie - she's got the face of an angel and she is well aware of it! Cleo is on the lookout for a family that can offer her all of the love that she deserves, and would love a family that always has time for cuddles and will never turn down a good belly rub when she asks for one. Cleo would much prefer the quieter sort of life, a nice peaceful walk followed by an afternoon curled up on the sofa next to her favourite people is all it takes to keep this girl happy. | RSPCA
3. Fendi RSPCA
Fendi has been with the RSPCA a little while now, through absolutely no fault of her own - and in that time, she’s well and truly stolen the hearts of everyone here at the centre. With her endearing antics, goofy grin, and total love for human company, Fendi has become a firm staff favourite and she’s left quite an impression on everyone she’s met. She absolutely adores human company and isn’t shy about showing it – you’ll often find her glued to your side (sometimes quite literally). | RSPCA
4. LUCKY rspca sheffield
This special little lad is Lucky, who sadly was abandoned outside RSPCA doors, with just a note saying his name! Understandably in the beginning - he was a little overwhelmed - his world had just been turned upside down.Fast-forward to now and he is such a lovely chap who just wants to be with you. He loves to play - tennis balls are his favourite, loves his din dins and will let you know if you’re running late and most of all he just loves company. | RSPCA Sheffield