RSPCA appeal: Kittens found dead in pet carrier after being left in South Yorkshire field

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 4th Oct 2025, 12:12 BST
The RSPCA is appealing for information after two male kittens were found dead in a pet carrier in a field in South Yorkshire.

The distressing discovery was made by a member of the public at Leys Lane in Dinnington, Rotherham, near the junction with Doe Quarry Lane.

Inside were the bodies of a tabby and white and a black and white kitten, aged between six and 12 months old.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after two male kittens (obscured) were found dead in a pet carrier at Leys Lane in Dinnington, Rotherham, near the junction with Doe Quarry Lane. | rspca

RSPCA animal rescue Officer Katie Hetherington collected the cats after the charity had been contacted about the incident, on Saturday, September 27.

There were no obvious signs of injury and the vet who examined them at a local practice said their bodies were too decomposed to be able to carry out a post mortem. Neither of the kittens were microchipped.

Katie said: “It was a really distressing find for the member of the public to come across and we’d like to thank her for stopping to investigate and reporting the matter to us. “Given their condition, we think the kittens had sadly been deceased for several days and it wasn’t possible to tell if they were alive or dead when they were put in the carrier.

“It’s always a sad and depressing sight when we see vulnerable young animals in circumstances like this. We don’t know the background, and we appreciate the difficulties some people are experiencing right now, but abandoning your pet, or not seeking appropriate veterinary help if it’s needed, is never acceptable.

“There is help and support available and we would urge people to contact their vets, local rescues and animal welfare charities.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or has information about the kittens, is urged to contact the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference number 01644239.

