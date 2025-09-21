Three puppies have been rescued from “certain death” after they were found abandoned in a suitcase in a Rotherham woods.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RSPCA Sheffield is urgently appealing for anyone who recognises these pups or knows anyone who until recently was trying to sell them.

Three nine-week-old male puppies were found abandoned in a suitcase in Canklow Woods on September 17, according to RSPCA Sheffield. | RSPCA Sheffield

The animal charity says the nine-week-olds were found dumped in a suitcase in Canklow Woods, close to the Holiday Inn on West Bawtry Road, on September 17, and were brought to the charity on September 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSPCA Sheffield says the pups were brought in “covered in fleas, all have pale gums and are rather quiet for babies of their age,” suggesting they may be anaemic. | RSPCA Sheffield

In a post to the RSPCA Sheffield Facebook page, the charity says they are says the pups are “covered in fleas, all have pale gums and are rather quiet for babies of their age,” suggesting they may be anaemic.

The post reads: “Please if you know of someone who had some puppies like these or was trying to sell puppies like these and no longer has them reach out to us, it can be anonymously - doing this to these babies was a death sentence and thankfully they were found but it's not okay.”

The charity has asked anyone with information or anyone who can help with emergency fostering to contact them on: [email protected]