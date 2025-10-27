A convicted paedophile who had previously been found with a teenage girl at a hotel in Rotherham has been jailed after he was caught with a sick manual on how to sexually abuse kids.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Curtis Critchley, aged 24, who has a history of convictions for sex offences, was found with the depraved guide in his prison cell in HMP Risley, Warrington, Cheshire.

The 24-year-old, now of Wakefield Road in Rothwell, Leeds, was subsequently charged with possession of a paedophile manual, containing ‘advice or guidance about abusing children sexually’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having appeared before Warrington Magistrates’ Court, the case was sent to Liverpool Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing, where Critchley entered a guilty plea.

A paedophile who was previously found to have lured a teenage girl to a hotel in Rotherham and stolen children's clothing from washing lines in Doncaster has faced the courts once again, as prison officers uncovered a guide with advice on how to abuse children in his cell. | PA/Cheshire Constabulary

The court proceeded to sentence him, hearing that he was found with the manual in Warrington on August 6 this year.

The defendant was in his prison cell when at around 2.30pm a search was conducted by guards.

A number of illicit materials were confiscated, including pages of notes consisting of short stories featuring graphic details about sexual activities involving children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other pages had details on how to groom children on Snapchat and TikTok, with the material reported to Cheshire Police.

Among Critchley’s previous convictions is a sentence of three years and four months in a young offender institution imposed in May 2020.

Sheffield Crown Court previously heard that he came to the attention of police after he was caught stealing children’s clothing from a former neighbour’s washing line in Doncaster.

The defendant was also found with more stolen children’s clothing and two indecent images of youngsters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While released by police under investigation, he met a 14-year-old girl on Snapchat, lying to her about his age by claiming that he was aged 15.

The child was later reported missing and Critchley was caught with her in a Holiday Inn hotel in Rotherham, where they had engaged in sexual activity.

The defendant pleaded guilty to three counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, as well as the theft of clothing, handling stolen goods, and two counts of possessing indecent images of children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as his term of imprisonment, he was ordered to sign the sex offender register for life and was told that he must abide by the terms of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

At Liverpool Crown Court for his most recent offence of possessing a paedophile manual, Critchley was jailed for 14 months.