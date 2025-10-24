'Disgusting act': Jail for man who raped and strangled 18-year-old Sheffield woman

A man who strangled and raped a woman in Sheffield is behind bars.

On October 10, 2024, Wilson Tut raped and strangled an 18-year-old woman.

The victim reported the crime to police, who swiftly arrested 27-year-old Tut on suspicion of rape only three days later.

He protested his innocence and stood trial.

His victim - who is lifelong anonymity - had to endure a trial, where she bravely testified against him, providing evidence of his violent crimes.

Due to her compelling testimony at trial, the jury saw through Tut’s lies and he was found guilty of both offences at Sheffield Crown Court on August 13.

On Wednesday, October 22, at the same court, Tut was sentenced to six years imprisonment, and was required to register with police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act.

Kevin Sibley, officer in charge of the case, said: “I would like to commend the incredible bravery of the victim in this case for providing crucial evidence in court that helped to put her attacker behind bars.

“His disgusting act caused her considerable pain, which was compounded when he denied his actions and put her through the ordeal of a trial.

“I am glad that he has been jailed for his crimes, and I hope that this result shows that others who have been victims of sexual offences will be believed when they come forward.

“We take all reports of sexual offences seriously. If you have been raped, sexually assaulted, or sexually harassed, you can report to us in confidence – we will thoroughly investigate every report.”