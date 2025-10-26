Dylan Watson: Doncaster drug dealer jailed after being snared by his own mobile phone messages

By Darren Burke
Published 26th Oct 2025, 07:44 GMT
Updated 26th Oct 2025, 07:55 GMT
Are there enough police on the street in your neighbourhood?
A Doncaster drug dealer has been jailed after mobile phone analysis uncovered 'every facet of drug supply' he was involved in.

Dylan Watson was caught with over 100 packages of heroin and crack cocaine and is now behind bars after officers uncovered incriminating evidence showing his involvement in the supply of drugs in Doncaster.

Most Popular

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Drug dealer Dylan Watson has been jailedplaceholder image
Drug dealer Dylan Watson has been jailed | SYP

Watson was driving when he was stopped by officers in January 2025. A search of his vehicle recovered a quantity of cash as well as a plastic bag containing numerous wraps of white and brown powder suspected to be cocaine and heroin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sign up to our WhatsApp Channel for the latest across Sheffield

A search led to officers finding three mobile phones hidden in his trouser leg.

Watson was arrested before being released on police bail pending further enquiries - but it wasn't long before he found himself back in custody.

In March 2025, Watson was once again stopped by officers in Doncaster who found him in possession of a large quantity of Class A drugs.

Watson was also found with a mobile phone which was thoroughly examined leading to the discovery of explicit conversations regarding "every facet of drug supply" he was involved in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was subsequently arrested again before being charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine as well as possessing criminal property.

Watson, 22, of East Lane, Stainforth, pleaded guilty to all offences and was jailed for four years and eight months at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday (October 20).

Detective Inspector Laura Procter, from Doncaster's Operation Fortify team, which is responsible for tackling serious and organised crime, said: "Dedicated teams of officers and staff are constantly gathering intelligence on drug dealers operating in Doncaster and we will continue to take action against those suspected of being involved in this criminality.

"Drug dealing is often linked to wider organised crime networks responsible for instigating violence and fear in our communities. By removing drug suppliers we are working to dismantle the influence of these networks and we will continue to act on the information and intelligence we receive to keep our communities safe."

You can report drug crime to police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:DoncasterStainforth
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice