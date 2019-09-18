Coroner seeks help in identifying man after death in Sheffield
Sheffield's coroner has issued an appeal for help in formally identifying a man following his death in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 08:21 am
Updated 4 minutes ago
HM Coroner Chris Dorries has opened an inquest into the death of the man, who is believed to be 64-year-old John Barker, who was found dead in his home in Halfway in June.
But he has not yet been formally identified and efforts to trace his next of kin have not proven successful.
His death is to be referred to Sheffield Council’s 'Executor Services' to deal with his funeral and estate.
A full inquest is due to be held later this year.
Anyone who may be able to help should call 0114 2738721.