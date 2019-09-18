Missing woman could be in Sheffield
An appeal for information has been launched following the disappearance of a woman, who could be in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 06:35 am
Victoria Bone, aged 49, was reported missing from the Bulwell area of Nottinghamshire at around 3pm on Monday, September 16.
She was last seen leaving Jessops in the Victoria Centre at around 5pm that day.
Victoria has links to many areas across the country, including Sheffield.
She is 5ft 9ins tall, white and of a heavy build
Victoria has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a multi-coloured floral top, black trousers and shoes.Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident 888 of September 16.