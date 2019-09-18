Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with car in Sheffield

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition in hospital this morning after a collision with a car in Sheffield.

Wednesday, 18th September 2019
Stopes Road, near Stannington

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Stopes Road, near Stannington, just before 5.15pm yesterday.

A large number of police officers, paramedics and firefighters were deployed to the crash scene.

An air ambulance also landed.

South Yorkshire Police said a 35-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he remains this morning.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 580 of September 16.

More to follow.