Sheffield boys held on suspicion of attempted murder
Two Sheffield boys arrested over a stabbing on a city estate were held on suspicion of attempted murder, it has been revealed.
The boys, aged 15 and 16, were arrested over a knife attack in Shiregreen last Thursday which left an 18-year-old requiring surgery.
The stabbing victim was reportedly saying his goodbyes to friends ahead of a planned move to university the following day when he was attacked in the Bellhouse Road area.
He was taken to hospital with two stab wounds to his upper arm, which required surgery.
He also suffered cuts and bruises to his head and face during the attack, in which his mobile phone was stolen.
South Yorkshire Police said the incident is being treated as a targeted attack, following an earlier dispute.
The two boys arrested over the incident have since been bailed.
The stabbing was one of four in Sheffield over two days last week.
A week-long crackdown on knife crime in the city is currently under way in a bid to save lives and reduce the number of weapons on the streets.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.