Meadowhall shoppers will be visited by the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this weekend, it has been announced.

The iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck will arrive at the Meadowhall Centre this weekend.

It will be available to visit at the shopping centre between 11am and 5pm on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Organisers say the visit will feature an interactive ‘Discover Your Inner Santa’ quiz, immersive life-sized Christmas baubles and 'gamified moments with incredible prizes'.

A spokesperson said: "Guests will be welcomed by a walk-in, snow-filled bauble, inviting families to step into a winter wonderland for the perfect holiday snapshot.

"Guests can make a stop at the Ho-Ho-Hoop hut and participate in a game for the chance to win a selection of prizes including meal-inspired rewards and recycled Christmas tree decorations.

"Families can finish off the tour by posing for a memorable photo opportunity in front of the iconic Coca-Cola truck. Visitors are welcome to listen to the Coca-Cola Christmas choir as they perform a set of carols."

Florence Wheatley, Brand Manager at Coca-Cola Company, Great Britain, said: “Coca-Cola has been spreading Christmas cheer for decades and, this year, we’ve added even more exciting elements to make it as magical and merry as possible. Alongside the beloved 'Holidays Are Coming' advert, we have introduced new elements like the 'World Needs More Santas' TVC and an interactive Santa Quiz." Coca-Cola has partnered with Neighbourly, a giving platform that provides crucial support to local communities across the UK.

This year, Coca-Cola and Neighbourly will be supporting the local communities across the cities the Coca-Cola Truck Tour will be visiting through a volunteering scheme and donation drive.

Those looking to donate to a local community supported by Coca-Cola and the Neighbourly Foundation can do so online, or by using the QR code available at the Truck Tour.

This initiative forms part of Coca-Cola's ongoing support of Neighbourly through its partners Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, the bottlers who produce the iconic drink, working together since 2020, making positive differences in communities through an effective volunteering programme.

Steve Butterworth, CEO at Neighbourly, said: “We’re excited to join forces with Coca-Cola over the festive period. The Christmas Truck Tour is a fantastic way to increase awareness of Neighbourly’s mission to help businesses build stronger communities.

"The partnership with Coca-Cola is about more than just festivities; it's about making a real difference. By connecting businesses with local causes, we aim to create a positive impact that lasts beyond the holiday season.