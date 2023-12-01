Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A shocked woman was targeted in a robbery at the cashpoint outside one of Sheffield's biggest supermarkets.

The victim had just taken cash out at the cash dispenser outside the building, when she was shoved by her attacker, who stole the cash from her before fleeing the scene.

South Yorkshire Police are now appealing for information to find the thief, and have issued a picture of a man on CCTV who they would like to speak to as part of the investigation.

Police want to speak to this man as part of an investigation into a robbery outside the Asda in Parson Cross

Police said in a statement: "It is reported that on Saturday November 11 around 3pm, a woman was using an ATM outside Asda in Chaucer Road, Parson Cross, when she was shoved and a quantity of cash she had just withdrawn was snatched from the ATM machine.

"Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as he may be able to assist with enquiries.

"He has been described as a white man, of an average build who is approximately 5ft 11ins tall. Is it believed he has a dark beard and possibly a moustache."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Quote incident number 552 of 11 November 2023 when you get in touch.