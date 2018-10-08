Thieves plough car through entrance of Rotherham supermarket and drive it around store

A Rotherham supermarket may not fully reopen until Wednesday after thieves ploughed a car through its entrance and drove around the store.

A grey Vauxhall Insignia smashed through the doors of Tesco in Dinnington at around 2am on Sunday before travelling throughout the store.

Tesco, Dinnington. Picture: Google.

Posting on Twitter, Tesco said: “Due to this closure being caused by a police investigation, I can't confirm exactly when the store is going to open but should be fully functioning by October 10.”

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information and is awaiting a reponse.

