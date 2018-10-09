Post mortem reveals Sheffield man was stabbed in chest

A post mortem examination has revealed that a man stabbed to death in Sheffield was knifed in his chest.

Gavin Singleton

Gavin Singleton, aged 31, was attacked in Walkley Lane, Hillsborough, in the early hours of Sunday, September 23 and spent nearly two weeks in a critical condition in hospital before losing his fight for life on Saturday, October 6.

A post mortem examination carried out yesterday concluded that Mr Singleton died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

South Yorkshire Police said his family is being supported by specialist officers.

Daniel Trotter, 24, of no fixed address, was charged with attempted murder, wounding, supply of controlled drugs and possession of an offensive weapon in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

He is in police custody.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 16 of September 23.