Centenary Way: Serious accident on busy Rotherham road causing disruption to Sheffield bound bus service
A serious accident which has reportedly taken place on a busy Rotherham road has resulted in a Sheffield bus service being disrupted this afternoon.
The collision is believed to have occurred on the A630 Centenary Way earlier today (Wednesday, February 14, 2024).
The information concerning the collision has been provided by the bus operator, Stagecoach Yorkshire.
A Stagecoach spokesperson said on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Due to a serious accident on Centenary way Rotherham, our 135 Chapletown services will be diverting inbound and outbound Rotherham interchange via Cooperation Street / Main Street / Masborough Road. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.