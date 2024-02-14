Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A serious accident which has reportedly taken place on a busy Rotherham road has resulted in a Sheffield bus service being disrupted this afternoon.

The collision is believed to have occurred on the A630 Centenary Way earlier today (Wednesday, February 14, 2024).

The collision is believed to have occurred on the A630 Centenary Way earlier today (Wednesday, February 14, 2024).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The information concerning the collision has been provided by the bus operator, Stagecoach Yorkshire.

A Stagecoach spokesperson said on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Due to a serious accident on Centenary way Rotherham, our 135 Chapletown services will be diverting inbound and outbound Rotherham interchange via Cooperation Street / Main Street / Masborough Road. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."