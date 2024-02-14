Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bryce Hodgson, who died after being shot by police in London, has been described as being from Sheffield.

But what was the 30-year-old's connection with the city, before he left, ending up in London when he died?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hodgson has described in the Daily Mirror as growing up in Sheffield, and then living in Middlesbrough until 2015.

Hodgson had studied economics at Aberystwyth University, and former friends have said he was from a middle-class background.

According the The Guardian, his father was a university lecturer and pro-vice-chancellor, his mother a teacher and his younger sister went to drama school.

Growing up, Hodgson lived in Sheffield, Leicester and near Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hodgson graduated in 2014 but friends saying he left Aberystwyth in significant levels of debt.

Bryce Hodgson was shot dead by armed officers on January 30 this year after he broke into a home in Bywater Place, Surrey Quays, south-east London.

The inquest which opened into the 30-year-old's death was opened on Wednesday at Southwark Coroner's Court, which heard that Hodgson had gained entrance to the property armed with a crossbow and other weapons.

File picture of police

Senior Coroner Dr Julian Morris said: "He had entered Bywater Place armed with various weapons, including a crossbow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Police were called to the scene and, when he exhibited some threatening behaviour, armed response units were called and subsequently shots were fired.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene."

A provisional post-mortem examination report found Hodgson died from gunshot wounds to his neck and chest.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) is currently investigating the incident and Harriet Griffiths, lead investigator on the case, said: "Police units attended but were unable to detain him and they were shortly followed by their firearms colleagues, who, as you know, fired shots."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest heard that Hodgson, from Sheffield, was single and working in IT at the time of his death, and his last known address was in south-east London.