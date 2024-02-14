Bryce Hodgson: Who was Sheffield 'stalker' who died after being shot by police in London?
Bryce Hodgson, who died after being shot by police in London, has been described as being from Sheffield.
But what was the 30-year-old's connection with the city, before he left, ending up in London when he died?
Hodgson has described in the Daily Mirror as growing up in Sheffield, and then living in Middlesbrough until 2015.
Hodgson had studied economics at Aberystwyth University, and former friends have said he was from a middle-class background.
According the The Guardian, his father was a university lecturer and pro-vice-chancellor, his mother a teacher and his younger sister went to drama school.
Growing up, Hodgson lived in Sheffield, Leicester and near Middlesbrough.
Hodgson graduated in 2014 but friends saying he left Aberystwyth in significant levels of debt.
Bryce Hodgson was shot dead by armed officers on January 30 this year after he broke into a home in Bywater Place, Surrey Quays, south-east London.
The inquest which opened into the 30-year-old's death was opened on Wednesday at Southwark Coroner's Court, which heard that Hodgson had gained entrance to the property armed with a crossbow and other weapons.
Senior Coroner Dr Julian Morris said: "He had entered Bywater Place armed with various weapons, including a crossbow.
"Police were called to the scene and, when he exhibited some threatening behaviour, armed response units were called and subsequently shots were fired.
"He was pronounced dead at the scene."
A provisional post-mortem examination report found Hodgson died from gunshot wounds to his neck and chest.
The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) is currently investigating the incident and Harriet Griffiths, lead investigator on the case, said: "Police units attended but were unable to detain him and they were shortly followed by their firearms colleagues, who, as you know, fired shots."
The inquest heard that Hodgson, from Sheffield, was single and working in IT at the time of his death, and his last known address was in south-east London.
The hearing was adjourned for the IOPC to continue its investigation.