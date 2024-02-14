Parking in Sheffield becomes more expensive as charges increase for the first time since 2022

Parking charges in Sheffield to increase for the first time in two years.

At today’s (February 14) Waste and Street Scene Policy Committee meeting, council members have decided to accept the recommendations to increase parking-related charges – including permit prices, parking suspension and dispensation fees.

A document published ahead of the meeting said that council parking fees and charges across the city have not been increased since June 2022.

The report added: “Over time, inflation impacts on the charging regime. It has the effect of reducing its impact as a demand management tool which influences travel choices.

“It is therefore proposed that parking tariffs are increased to influence driver behaviour and encourage them to use alternative sustainable forms of transport.”

Permit Parking began to be introduced in 2008 to manage kerbside parking for residents and businesses in areas that were previously adversely affected by all-day commuter parking and therefore improve traffic management.

The report said there are several different categories of permits provided by the council and in total approximately 11,000 are issued annually to meet the various needs of residents, visitors and businesses.

The permit pricing structure put in place in 2022 has not increased in line with inflation either.

This will change now.

The reviewed hourly charging fee will increase from £3.00 to £3.25 in Zone 1, and from £1.50 to £1.65 in Zone 2. This is based on a Consumer Price Index (CPI) rise of 8.539% from June 2022 to Dec 2023.

This would apply Monday to Saturday.

Members have also accepted a proposal that will introduce an evening charge on Sundays – a flat fee of £2 from 4.30pm until charging finishes at 8.30pm.

Also, the hourly tariff for the PPZ (on and off street) and Parks car parks (such as the one in Hillsborough Park, for example) by £0.10 per hour, from £0.90 to £1.00.

Sheffield City Council manages 527 off street spaces, none of which are in multi-storey car parks, and 1,500 on street spaces in the city centre.

Private parking operators manage over 8,500 spaces in the city centre, with the significant majority being in multi-storey car parks.