Land at the corners of Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium has gone up for sale after plans for nearly 100 homes were approved.

Two corner plots on Shoreham Street, where it meets Cherry Street and John Street, have been put on the market.

Plans for a shop and apartments on the corner of Shoreham Street and Cherry Street, next to Sheffield United's Bramall Lane Stadium, which were approved in 2017

Plans were previously approved for a four-storey block of 52 studio apartments on the 0.6 acre Cutlers Corner site, where Shoreham Street meets John Street, and for 45 apartments above a new Sheffield United shop on the 0.4 acre Boundary Corner site, where Shoreham Street meets Cherry Street.

The land is being marketed by the Hilco Global estate agency, with the listing stating that the price is available on application.

When were plans approved and what is land used for now?

The sales brochure states that it is being sold: "On the instructions of Andrew Pear and Michael Solomons of Moorfields Acting As Joint Liquidators of Cutlers Holdings Limited."

It describes how the two parcels of land previously formed part of the wider Bramall Lane Stadium site, with the Cutlers Corner plot currently used for access by Sheffield United fans leaving the stadium and the Boundary Corner plot previously used as additional car parking for the stadium, providing around 70 spaces.

An artist's impression of plans for studio flats on the corner of John Street and Shoreham Street, beside Sheffield United's Bramall Lane Stadium, which were approved in 2013

Plans for 52 studio apartments at Cutlers Corner were approved in 2013 and the sales brochure states that in 2017 Sheffield Council confirmed that sufficient work had taken place on site to implement the permission, meaning development had officially commenced.

Plans for a four-storey building with 45 apartments above a new shop at the Boundary Corner site got the go-ahead in 2017 but with work having yet to begin it is understood planning permission for that site has elapsed.

Cutlers Holdings is listed on Companies House as having been formed in July 1945, with its previous names including Sheffield United Limited, between 2014 and 2020.

In a press release issued in March 2020, Scarborough Group, whose chairman is the former Sheffield United owner Kevin McCabe, stated that its two properties at Boundary Corner and Cutlers Corner already had planning consents in place and 'discussions are ongoing with Sheffield City Council to increase the density of both these sites'.

