The announcement that the Co-op store in Castlegate is shortly to close represents another nail in the coffin for this once thriving area, writes Star reader Lawrence Whyte.

His open letter reads: “The store is a further victim of the city council’s plan to ghetto-ise the area.

“Fifteen years ago this was a busy and bustling part of the city with a strong footfall and an abundance of shops and businesses.

“Then came the decision to relocate the market from the area to the promise of an exciting new development in The Moor.

The Co-op in Castle House on Angel Street/Castle Street is due to close in July

“Over the years the number of shops and businesses that have left the area has steadily increased.

“The area is developing into a forgotten piece of the city, sandwiched between the Heart of the City and Kelham Island.

“Simply not qualifying as part of the Heart of the City plans, the area of Castlegate can now be spoken of as the city’s rear end.

“Proposals to develop the area seem to have been kicked into the long grass.

“The park around the Castle has stalled, the Old Town Hall stands like a gothic monstrosity, gradually crumbling away with neglect, the front of the old Cashsavers stores has had scaffolding permanently erected for several years and the shops and businesses are dominated by betting shops and gaming establishments making it a poor person’s Sheff Vegas.

“It is an indictment to any sensible or logical use of planning.

“Perhaps a senior member of the council might be willing to step up and outline a timetable of plans towards redevelopment which can enable the area to grow.”

Lawrence Whyte

Millsands,