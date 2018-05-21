Car stolen from Sheffield after seller advertised it on Facebook

A car was stolen from Sheffield after it was advertised for sale on Facebook.

Two men arranged to look at the silver Audi A4 on Vauxhall Road, Wincobank, but a dispute broke out over the price and they drove off in the car.

They also took the logbook and some cash from the seller.

Anyone who sees the car, with the registration number RV06 WRA, should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.