PICTURES: Supercars collide on Sheffield roundabout

Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been done after two 'supercars' collided on a Sheffield roundabout.

The incident took place on the Tinsley roundabout in Sheffield at about 8pm this evening, and involved a red Porsche and a black Ferrari.

Eyewitnesses describe seeing both drivers running away from the scene of the accident immediately after it had happened.

One driver, however, is thought to have returned to the wreckage some time later.

It is not currently known of there were any injuries or whether the police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

More to follow as and when we get it.

The scene of the accident on Tinsley roundabout in Sheffield (photo submitted).

