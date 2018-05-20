UPDATE: Three women arrested on suspicion of murder over Barnsley woman's death

Have your say

Police investigating the death of a Barnsley woman who died after a 'severe physical attack' have arrested three people on suspicion of murder.

A 45-year-old woman, a 57-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman, all from the town centre area, were arrested on suspicion of murder today (Sunday 20 May).

All three remain in police custody.

At around 6.50am yesterday (Saturday 19 May), officers received a report that a woman’s body had been found on Union Street.

A post-mortem has revealed that the woman, identified as 42-year-old Claire Louise Smith, died from injuries from a very severe physical attack.

Enquiries are on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 01709 443544.

Union Street has now re-opened however officers remain in the area.