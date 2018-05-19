Man, 20, dies after car crashes into pond in Sheffield

A man has died after a car crashed into a pond in Sheffield this morning.

Police received a report at around 3.44am that a vehicle had gone into the water near Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet, on Abbeydale Road South.

Police at the scene on Abbeydale Road South. Picture: @SheffieldEyes

Emergency services attended the scene, near to the junction with Sherwood Glen, and found the 20-year-old driver inside the car, which was submerged.

The man was given medical treatment at the scene and taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

People living around the scene of the crash said they were woken by the bang of the car going through a wall and went out to see the car upside down in the water.

They said the car was about 15 feet out into the pond and almost totally submerged, with only part of its back wheels visible.

Firefighters who attended the scene swam out to the submerged vehicle before winching it ashore and cutting the victim out.

The man was then given CPR by police on the bank before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The family has been informed and they are being supported by officers.

"An investigation is continuing and we are appealing for witnesses to come forward."

Anyone with information about the crash, or anyone with dash cam footage, should call 101 quoting incident 151 of May 19, 2018.