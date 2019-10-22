Car found burnt out after hit-and-run in Sheffield

A car involved in a hit-and-run in Sheffield was found burnt out a short time later.

A car was found burnt out after a hit-and-run in Sheffield

The blue Ford Focus was involved in a collision with a car after driving through red lights at the junction of Burton Road and Rutland Road, Neepsend, at 7.25pm on Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police said the Focus crashed into another car, which was then pushed into a third vehicle.

The Focus left the scene and was later found burnt out on Oxspring Bank, Parson Cross.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 730 of October 20.