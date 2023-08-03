The man's family has been informed and a post mortem carried out

The body of a downed man has been found in a canal near a Sheffield industrial estate.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed a body was pulled out of the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal, and that they are now investigating the death as 'unexplained'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The body had been spotted by a member of the public, who called officers to the scene, on Monday evening. The area, which is close to a popular retail area of the city which includes the city's Ikea store, and is also close to supertram tracks which run parallel to the canal at that point, was sealed off while officers carried out investigations. The dead man's family have been informed.

PIcture shows the Tinsley Canal, and its towpath, between Meadowhall and the area where a body was found on Monday. Picture: Google streetview

Police have now released a statement on the tragedy, as their investigations to find out what happened continue.

It said: "We were called by a member of the public at 6pm on Monday 31 July to reports of a body in a Sheffield canal.

"The body of a man was recovered from the canal running alongside Ikea in between the A6178 Sheffield Road and Shepcote Lane in Tinsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The man's family have been informed and a post mortem examination has concluded that he died as a result of drowning."

Read More What would make Sheffield a better city, including shops and dual carriageway to Manchester

The statement added: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and officers will continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the man's death."

Police are asking for anyone with any information about the incident to contact them to help with their investigation.