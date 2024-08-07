A bus service is to be diverted until further notice ‘due to protests in Sheffield,’ an operator has warned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement has been made by First South Yorkshire, amid rumours that further anti-immigration protests are planned for the county both today (Wednesday, August 7, 2024) and in the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the bus operator said: “Due to protests in Sheffield we are now having to divert from Magna area.

The bus diversion announcement has been made by First South Yorkshire, amid rumours that further anti-immigration protests are planned for the county both today (Wednesday, August 7, 2024) and in the coming days | nw

“Diversion via Normal services until Rotherham interchange then use the X2 route to Meadowhall Interchange, to resume normal service.

“This is until further notice.”

This follows a weekend of disorder, in which around 750 people attended an anti-immigration protest at the Holiday Inn Express in Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham on Sunday (August 4), which quickly became violent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 50 police officers were injured in skirmishes with protesters, and thousands of pounds of damage was caused.

A handful of anti-immigration protesters were also involved in an event in Sheffield City Hall on Sunday, as part of a series around England, but they were met by a larger anti-fascist demonstration.

A South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said this morning that the force is aware of a number of reports circulating in the community and social media ‘around potential events across the county’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SYP spokesperson continued: “In light of the violent disorder seen on Sunday, [this] is causing significant concerns within communities.

“Please be assured we are continuing to closely monitor the situation and we have plans in place to respond to any disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You will have already seen a larger number of officers on the streets of South Yorkshire as our Neighbourhood Policing Teams patrol across the county.

“Our officers are there to provide reassurance and we are also talking to, and hearing from, faith and community leaders around our policing operation.

“Alongside planning for potential further disorder, we have officers working around the clock to identify those involved in the horrendous scenes we saw at the weekend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To all of our communities, our message is clear – our priority will always be public safety and we are here to keep our communities safe.”

Seven people have been charged in connection with the Rotherham riots so far, with the most recent person charged - Jake Turton, aged 38, of West Street, Barnsley, due in Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.

Mr Turton is charged with violent disorder, driving a motor vehicle without the owners consent and driving without insurance.

The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: “There will be further arrests in the coming days and those involved in the violence will be held accountable for their actions.”