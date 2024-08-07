Bus service diverted from Magna area until further notice 'due to protests in Sheffield,' warns operator
The announcement has been made by First South Yorkshire, amid rumours that further anti-immigration protests are planned for the county both today (Wednesday, August 7, 2024) and in the coming days.
A spokesperson for the bus operator said: “Due to protests in Sheffield we are now having to divert from Magna area.
“Diversion via Normal services until Rotherham interchange then use the X2 route to Meadowhall Interchange, to resume normal service.
“This is until further notice.”
This follows a weekend of disorder, in which around 750 people attended an anti-immigration protest at the Holiday Inn Express in Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham on Sunday (August 4), which quickly became violent.
More than 50 police officers were injured in skirmishes with protesters, and thousands of pounds of damage was caused.
A handful of anti-immigration protesters were also involved in an event in Sheffield City Hall on Sunday, as part of a series around England, but they were met by a larger anti-fascist demonstration.
A South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said this morning that the force is aware of a number of reports circulating in the community and social media ‘around potential events across the county’.
The SYP spokesperson continued: “In light of the violent disorder seen on Sunday, [this] is causing significant concerns within communities.
“Please be assured we are continuing to closely monitor the situation and we have plans in place to respond to any disorder.
“You will have already seen a larger number of officers on the streets of South Yorkshire as our Neighbourhood Policing Teams patrol across the county.
“Our officers are there to provide reassurance and we are also talking to, and hearing from, faith and community leaders around our policing operation.
“Alongside planning for potential further disorder, we have officers working around the clock to identify those involved in the horrendous scenes we saw at the weekend.”
“To all of our communities, our message is clear – our priority will always be public safety and we are here to keep our communities safe.”
Seven people have been charged in connection with the Rotherham riots so far, with the most recent person charged - Jake Turton, aged 38, of West Street, Barnsley, due in Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.
Mr Turton is charged with violent disorder, driving a motor vehicle without the owners consent and driving without insurance.
The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: “There will be further arrests in the coming days and those involved in the violence will be held accountable for their actions.”
